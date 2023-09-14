NFL to play regular season game in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024

The NFL is looking to continue their international expansion and provide more exposure to their league by playing a regular season game in Madrid at the newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu in 2024, according to a report from Football Zebras.

According to the report, sources close to the NFL have confirmed that a game in Madrid is “all but locked in for 2024”. The League will have three games in London and two in Frankfurt this year, with Madrid adding to the calendar next season. Some rumors have also suggested that the league will play a match in Mexico at the Estadio Azteca before the 2026 World Cup.

The Santiago Bernabeu is the leading candidate to hold the game, but the Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano stadium is also under consideration. The new Santiago Bernabeu was built to hold various different entertainment options from concerts to tennis matches, to NFL and NBA games. Florentino Perez plus Legends (the company who partnered with Madrid to source and host events) will be eager to wrap up a long-term deal with the NFL.