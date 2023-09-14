Real Madrid dominate La Liga’s salary limits as Barcelona struggle

La Liga has set the new salary limits for each of the clubs in the Spanish top flight for the 2023-24 season, revealing a huge gap between Real Madrid and the rest of the competition. The salary limits are based on the income and expenses of each club, allowing them to spend 70% of their turnover on players, staff, and other associates’ salaries. The aim is to ensure the financial sustainability and competitiveness of the league.

Real Madrid have the highest salary limit in La Liga by a wide margin, with €727m. This is an increase of €44m from the previous season, when they had €683m. The increase is due to their prudent financial management and their lower spending in the past seasons.

La Liga salary limits. Barcelona drops from 648m to 270m. Real Madrid's goes up all 727m.



There isn't a better president than Florentino Perez. pic.twitter.com/MXu35P0AEX — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) September 14, 2023

Real Madrid’s salary limit is more than double that of their closest rival, Atletico Madrid, who have €296m.

The most dramatic drop in salary limit belongs to Barcelona, who have fallen from €656m to €270m.

Real Madrid have been run in excellent fashion, prioritizing their financial health coming out of the pandemic, and the numbers reflect that.