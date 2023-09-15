15 - Flyer : 15 September 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Good news

No new injuries, Ceballos and Mendy return

The game against Getafe saw Carlo use all 5 substitutions to chase the winner and see out the game. It looked like something out of the historic 2021/22 Champions league run. While the squad is stacked in midfield, Ceballos’ return will allow Carlo to play with more intensity knowing he has fresh legs and quality available especially when the schedule gets heavy.

Some Stats for the weekend

Nervous attack

The top scorers of Real Madrid in the current squad:



Vinicius - 60 goals, 228 games

Rodrygo - 38 goals, 169 games

Modrić - 37 goals, 492 games

L. Vázquez - 33 goals, 313 games

Kroos - 27 goals, 421 games pic.twitter.com/CMRTmxEuks — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 14, 2023

To add some perspective, Rodrygo has scored 17 goals in 112 La Liga appearances. We are going to need an epic leap in conversion of chances from the youngster. I think he can do it if he manages to maintain a high shot volume. If you shoot, you’ll get goals, it’s only a matter of how many.

I am going to bet that Rodrygo will score more than 17 goals in La Liga this season.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Head-to-head:

Last 6 matches:

Real Madrid have won 2, lost 1 and drawn 3. The loss was in May of last season at Anoeta.

Total of 6 goals scored and 4 goals conceded over the 6 matches.

The last encounter at the Bernabeu was a 0-0 draw.

We have to expect a tough encounter. To say nothing of Kubo’s red hot form and ex-players who enjoy scoring against Real Madrid.

Bromance

Bellingham on IG: “Back home with my boys ” pic.twitter.com/veS0JrW8TM — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 14, 2023

It’s impossible not to love this kid. Such an infectious personality. He is everything a fan wants in a player. The personality and drive compliment his talents and so far he’s given us relief we wouldn’t have expected following the transfer window. Carlo has staked the season on him, partly due to circumstance but that might be a blessing in disguise. He looks like he’s in his 3rd season at the club. These super talented youngsters including Camavinga and Tchouameni, who have ambition and discipline can make it look so easy.

Suspense

“I know that feeling. Thought it was bad shot but now it looks like it could a pretty good shot if it just..” - KFZ

Food For Thought

One of the things that really troubled Getafe is that they had to play both halfs with the same intensity. Once that intensity, dropped Real Madrid squeezed them. This seems like it will be a key part of the strategy to make up for shortages in attack. It could also be useful against the La Liga teams who aim to frustrate. The fact that the matches are longer against time-wasting sides will also provide an added advantage.

Carlo’s side doesn’t have the best pressing scheme but they make up for it with enthusiasm and that can waste a lot of energy meaning fresh legs are needed for the second half.

Is it a sustainable strategy throughout the season? Will it hold up against high quality sides with reasonable depth?

