Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Cristiano vs Messi; Clasico / top 4 predictions; FC24 conspiracies

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Predictions for La Liga top4 and both Clasicos

Will Villarreal bounce back?

Can Barcelona register Vitor Roque in the winter?

Playing to win vs playing not to lose

How much credit should Jose Mourinho get for the Champions League success?

Diego’s rating of the referee in Barcelona’s 6 - 1 win over PSG

Lamin Yamal’s Spain call up

Raul’s Spain debut

Best place to learn about Barca’s history

FIFA / FC conspiracy theories

Abde’s Betis presentation

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi — who is the GOAT?

Mexican “alien reveal” and probability of aliens being on earth

Will things change in the post-Rubiales era?

Does Barca’s playing style hinder them from European succcess?

Is the new Bernabeu ugly?

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

