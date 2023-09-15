Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Cristiano vs Messi; Clasico / top 4 predictions; FC24 conspiracies

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Predictions for La Liga top4 and both Clasicos
- Will Villarreal bounce back?
- Can Barcelona register Vitor Roque in the winter?
- Playing to win vs playing not to lose
- How much credit should Jose Mourinho get for the Champions League success?
- Diego’s rating of the referee in Barcelona’s 6 - 1 win over PSG
- Lamin Yamal’s Spain call up
- Raul’s Spain debut
- Best place to learn about Barca’s history
- FIFA / FC conspiracy theories
- Abde’s Betis presentation
- Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi — who is the GOAT?
- Mexican “alien reveal” and probability of aliens being on earth
- Will things change in the post-Rubiales era?
- Does Barca’s playing style hinder them from European succcess?
- Is the new Bernabeu ugly?
- And more.
Click here for access
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...