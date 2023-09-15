 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Cristiano vs Messi; Clasico / top 4 predictions; FC24 conspiracies

Kiyan and Diego go through a controversial Spanish football mailbag

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - Liga BBVA Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Predictions for La Liga top4 and both Clasicos
  • Will Villarreal bounce back?
  • Can Barcelona register Vitor Roque in the winter?
  • Playing to win vs playing not to lose
  • How much credit should Jose Mourinho get for the Champions League success?
  • Diego’s rating of the referee in Barcelona’s 6 - 1 win over PSG
  • Lamin Yamal’s Spain call up
  • Raul’s Spain debut
  • Best place to learn about Barca’s history
  • FIFA / FC conspiracy theories
  • Abde’s Betis presentation
  • Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi — who is the GOAT?
  • Mexican “alien reveal” and probability of aliens being on earth
  • Will things change in the post-Rubiales era?
  • Does Barca’s playing style hinder them from European succcess?
  • Is the new Bernabeu ugly?
  • And more.

Click here for access

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid