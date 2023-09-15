Real Madrid issue official statement on youth team players under investigation

Real Madrid has issued an official statement today confirming that one of their Castilla players and three of their Real Madrid C players have given statements to the Civil Guard in relation to a complaint about the alleged broadcasting of a private video via WhatsApp.

El Confidencial stated today that the mother of a 16-year-old girl reported that her daughter had a sexual video taken of her by one of the players, and that such video was spread without her consent. The four players were arrested this morning and later released after giving statements, as was reported by El Mundo.

The names of the players involved have not been disclosed by the club or the media, in order to protect their identity and privacy. The case is currently under judicial secrecy.

Real Madrid’s official statement: