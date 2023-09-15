Preview, Squad List, Team News: Valencia vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Liga F is finally back and once again, Real Madrid Femenino starts off the league campaign against Valencia. After the referee strike that happened on the first matchday last season, Las Blancas played the first league game against Valencia, and the tradition seems to continue as this year the player striking for better conditions stopped from the first matchday from being played once again.

However, there have been a lot of changes since then and it certainly isn’t the same team that faced Valencia a year ago. Four new signings, a promotion, and seven departures later, the team is ready for a new season hoping to kick off the league with 3 points.

The kick-off is at 21:00 CEST on Antonio Puchades in Valencia.

Goalkeepers: Misa, Chavas

Defenders: K. Robles, Rocío, Olga, Oihane, Kathellen, Svava, Sara López

Midfielders: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri, Olaya

Forwards: Bruun, Raso, Møller, C. Camacho, Linda C., Feller, Athenea

Ivana is out of the squad for the first game of the season, for an unknown reason. The captain had some issues during the world cup, and it might a treatment of an old injury. In her place, Sara López from the academy joins the list. Another B team player in the list is Olaya joining as the seventh midfielder in the squad.

Raso, Teresa, Misa, and Olga joined the squad after being unavailable after the world cup for the preseason games.