Valencia vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

After a strike that went on for the first league matchday, Liga F is finally back. The syndicates have reached the agreement with the league to raise the minimum salary to 21500 euros for the 2023/24 season which is enough for the league to go on. The strike was initially announced for the first two matchdays which would mean Liga F would only return in October but with this being put on hold, matchday 2 is on. Real Madrid face Valencia on Antonio Puchades.

Ivana is out of the squad for the first game of the season, for an unknown reason. The captain had some issues during the world cup, and it might a treatment of an old injury. In her place, Sara López from the academy joins the list. Another B team player in the list is Olaya joining as the seventh midfielder in the squad. Raso, Teresa, Misa, and Olga joined the squad after being unavailable after the world cup for the preseason games

How to Watch

Date: 15/09/2023

Time: 21:00 CET (5pm ET)

Venue: Antonio Puchades

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football on YouTube