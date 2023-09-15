Date and time set for first El Clasico of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid

LaLiga have announced that the first El Clasico of the 2023-24 season will be played on October 28th with kick-off scheduled for 16:15 CET. The match will be played in Barcelona, but not on the Camp Nou because of the ongoing renovations. The Olimpic Stadium in Montjuic will be Barcelona’s home field for this game and for the rest of the games until the works at the Camp Nou are complete.

As always, this match could be a decisive one in the race for the 2023-24 LaLiga title. The two teams will be expected to compete closely for the trophy, so the two meetings between Real Madrid and Barcelona could be crucial.

The last official meeting between the two teams ended with a 0-4 win for Los Blancos in the return leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals, although Xavi’s team managed to beat Real Madrid 3-0 in the past pre-season stage.