Alguacil on Bellingham: “Those who are good don’t usually need much adaptation, not even when changing the league or country.”

Real Sociedad head coach Imanol Alguacil spoke to the media ahead of his side’s clash at the Bernabeu vs Real Madrid on Sunday. The Basque side, who have just six points after four games but are unbeaten and coming off a big 5 - 3 win over Granada, have a tremendous team on paper and will be a tough test for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Below are Alguacil’s main quotes when it comes to his analysis on Real Madrid.

Is a win at the Bernabeu exactly what Real Sociedad need?

“If you win for sure, but it’s not going to be easy. It takes a lot (to win at the Bernabeu), not only for us, but for any team. We go with respect, but with the utmost enthusiasm.”

What will it take?

“With the squad they have, the coach they have and the Bernabéu, it is very clear. They have 12 out of 12. They have changed players, the team and the stadium, but the essence of Madrid is the same as always: they are still one of the teams that have more quality and talent, and that is why they are 12 out of 12. To win we have to play a great game and make sure they don’t have a great day.”

Real Madrid analysis

“Within the major leagues they are in the top five teams that shoot the most, and are also of the teams that make the most efficient passes in the opponent’s half. They have changed their names, but they are still an effective team, they have 12 out of 12 and the Bernabéu It will continue to be the Bernabéu,”

New look Real Madrid

“Their image does change, obviously... They have different alternatives, surely with the young player they have something more like physical power, they still have quality, although these players still do not have the know-how of a Modric or a Kroos.

“Madrid has changed its players, team and stadium, but it still has its usual essence: a lot of talent and quality.”

Jude Bellingham

“Those who are good don’t usually need much adaptation, not even when changing the league or country. He has talent and quality, he is a great player, he is showing it.”