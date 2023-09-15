Starting Lineups: Valencia vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Alberto Toril has decided on the standard 4-2-3-1 formation for the first league match of the season, against Valencia. Misa is back and with that she immediately takes her spot on the goal, Rocío and Kathellen as center backs, while Oihane and Olga are on full back positions. Teresa takes Zornoza’s spot in the midfield for this match, playing alongside Toletti and Weir. Bruun leads the attack with Caicedo and Athenea on the wings.

On the other side, ex Real Madrid player, Claudia Florentino starts as center back for Valencia.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Rocío, Toletti, Olga, Bruun, Weir, Oihane, Kathellen, Linda C., Athenea

Subs: Chavas, K. Robles, M. Oroz, Raso, Moller, C. Camacho, Feller, Zornoza, Svava, Freja Siri, Olaya, Sara López

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Valencia XI: Enith, Kerlly R., Florentino, M. Molina, J. López, M. Carro, Serna, Estela, Ainhoa, Asun, M. Portales

Subs: Canales, M. Martí, Anita Marcos, Fiamma, Pauleta, Chacón, Elena Gil, Tamarit

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 15/09/2023

Time: 21:00 CET (5pm ET)

Venue: Antonio Puchades

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football on YouTube