Starting Lineups: Valencia vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Alberto Toril has decided on the standard 4-2-3-1 formation for the first league match of the season, against Valencia. Misa is back and with that she immediately takes her spot on the goal, Rocío and Kathellen as center backs, while Oihane and Olga are on full back positions. Teresa takes Zornoza’s spot in the midfield for this match, playing alongside Toletti and Weir. Bruun leads the attack with Caicedo and Athenea on the wings.
On the other side, ex Real Madrid player, Claudia Florentino starts as center back for Valencia.
Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Rocío, Toletti, Olga, Bruun, Weir, Oihane, Kathellen, Linda C., Athenea
Subs: Chavas, K. Robles, M. Oroz, Raso, Moller, C. Camacho, Feller, Zornoza, Svava, Freja Siri, Olaya, Sara López
Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1
Valencia XI: Enith, Kerlly R., Florentino, M. Molina, J. López, M. Carro, Serna, Estela, Ainhoa, Asun, M. Portales
Subs: Canales, M. Martí, Anita Marcos, Fiamma, Pauleta, Chacón, Elena Gil, Tamarit
Predicted formation: 4-3-3
How to Watch
Date: 15/09/2023
Time: 21:00 CET (5pm ET)
Venue: Antonio Puchades
Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football on YouTube
