16 - Home and Away : 16 September 2023

La Liga Returns

Sweet memories against La Real

The last win against La Real was a 4-2 remontada at the Bernabeu. Would bet against another remontada-style win. Asi, Asi, Asi Gana El Madrid?

Absentees

❌️ Courtois

❌️ Militão

❌️ Vinicius

❌️ Arda Güler pic.twitter.com/pAOiZF14Dn — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 16, 2023

That’s quite a list of absentees. Militao and Courtois are done for the season. Vini will need to come back stronger to carry the team through the CL. Without Karim, he’s going to have to deliver the team to the R16.

Kroos and Modric miss out on provisional XI

Carlo looks certain to keep trying the diamond with the youngsters leading the charge in midfield. With 4 wins in 4 it seems a great idea to build on the youngsters performances and see how far it can take us.

Food For Thought

Xabi Hype train

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen are unbeaten in the Bundesliga so far with brilliant performances pic.twitter.com/2b0KKVYw7g — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 15, 2023

Xabi’s boys have got off to an absolute flyer with 21 goals scored in 5 games. 5 goals condeded en route to 4 wins and 1 draw. There are many who believe this is evidence he is ready for the Bernabeu hot seat.

Is Xabi ready for the Bernabeu dugout or are the expectations unrealistic?

And no, Zidane is not a good example. Nobody thought he was ready to be the first team manager when he took over.

