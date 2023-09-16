 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

#16 - Home and Away : 16 September 2023

Saturday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
Real Madrid v Getafe - LaLiga EA Sports

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football.

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Real Madrid Training Session

La Liga Returns

Sweet memories against La Real

The last win against La Real was a 4-2 remontada at the Bernabeu. Would bet against another remontada-style win. Asi, Asi, Asi Gana El Madrid?

Absentees

That’s quite a list of absentees. Militao and Courtois are done for the season. Vini will need to come back stronger to carry the team through the CL. Without Karim, he’s going to have to deliver the team to the R16.

Kroos and Modric miss out on provisional XI

Carlo looks certain to keep trying the diamond with the youngsters leading the charge in midfield. With 4 wins in 4 it seems a great idea to build on the youngsters performances and see how far it can take us.

Food For Thought

Xabi Hype train

Xabi’s boys have got off to an absolute flyer with 21 goals scored in 5 games. 5 goals condeded en route to 4 wins and 1 draw. There are many who believe this is evidence he is ready for the Bernabeu hot seat.

Is Xabi ready for the Bernabeu dugout or are the expectations unrealistic?

And no, Zidane is not a good example. Nobody thought he was ready to be the first team manager when he took over.

Valencia CF v Real Madrid - Liga F

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Should Carlo stick to the current midfield starters?

Poll 2

Poll

Have your expectations changed since the start of the season?

