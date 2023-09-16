Ceballos will be available against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos will make the team’s squad list to face Real Sociedad in the return of La Liga this Sunday, according to Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti. Ceballos suffered a serious injury during the pre-season stage, so he will still need some time to improve his conditioning before he can be an important contributor for the team.

Either way, Ceballos’ role this season will not be a relevant one. The Spanish midfielder signed a contract extension with Real Madrid this past summer knowing that Modric and Kroos could decide to leave the Spanish capital at the end of the 2023-24 season, so he will have to remain patient during this ongoing campaign.

On the other hand, Ancelotti confirmed that Ferland Mendy is not ready to play just yet. The Frenchman will likely make the team’s squad list for Wednesday’s match against Union Berlin in the Champions League, but the coaching staff will almost certainly take a cautious approach with him even when he’s available.