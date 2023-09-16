Gosens: We are not going to be spectators at the Bernabéu

Union Berlin’s star left midfielder Robin Gosens has issued a message ahead of his team’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid next week. The German international, who scored his team’s only goal in a 2-1 loss to Wolfsburg on Saturday, said that Union Berlin are not going to the Santiago Bernabéu to admire the stadium or be intimidated by the Spanish giants.

“We are not going to be spectators at the Bernabéu, we are not going to admire the stadium and be surprised by it. We can do that after the game. We are going to compete,” Gosens said in a post-match interview.

The 29-year-old, who joined Union Berlin from Inter Milan this summer, has played well for his club so far. He has scored two goals in the opening three games, and is a capable offensive player while being important to his team defensively on the wings.

Real Madrid will host Union Berlin on Wednesday, in an early kick-off (6:45pm CET), in the Champions League opener for both sides. Managing Madrid, will, of course, be on site to cover the match.