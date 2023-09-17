Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid have published their squad list for tonight’s home game against Real Sociedad in the return of La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Cañizares.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Lucas V., Fran García and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos and Nico Paz.

Forwards: Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim and Gonzalo.

Ceballos is back with the team after missing the first few games of the season with the injury he picked up in the United States. Mendy and Arda Guler are still recovering from their own injuries and should be back with the team fairly soon.

Real Madrid will need to play with composure against a quality team like Real Sociedad, as the donostiarras have the quality to be a threat whenever Los Blancos are caught off-guard. The defensive line should pay close attention to Take Kubo, who will definitely be a tough cover for Fran Garcia.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/17/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

