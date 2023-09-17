Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad in the return of LaLiga after the last two-week FIFA break, which brought the recently started season to a full stop. Los Blancos are still undefeated since the 2023-24 season officially kicked off and are on a four-game winning streak.

Still, it’s fair to say that Real Sociedad are the toughest opponent Real Madrid have faced, so it will be interesting to see how they perform tonight without key players like Courtois, Militao and Vinicius Junior.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti announced that veteran midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos would be getting more minutes in upcoming weeks, although the Italian coach could wait until Los Blancos host Union Berlin in the Champions Legaue opener next Wednesday to give them both a chance to feature in the starting XI together.

Madrid have what it takes to beat Real Sociedad but they will also need to be very careful with their wingers.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/17/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.