Remiro: “If Courtois was not on par with Benzema as a key player, he was very close”

Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro spoke to Spanish media outlet Marca ahead of his team’s visit to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu tonight, and gave some detailed analysis of Sunday night’s match, including his thoughts on a new look Real Madrid and what the match entails.

Real Sociedad will be playing their first of two big consecutive games. After playing against Real Madrid, they will head back home to host Inter Milan in the Champions League mid-week.

Below are Remiro’s most relevant quotes from the interview with regards to Real Madrid.

With Inter coming up, where is Real Sociedad’s focus?

“It is true that there is the Champions League game in Anoeta against Inter, but playing a great game that day involves playing a great game on Sunday at the Bernabéu. If we don’t come out focused 100%, we will fail. We are not a team that can cut corners. We have to crawl out of every game, as the coach says, starting with the Bernabéu.”

His performance in last year’s 0-0, making some great saves

“I remember yes. It was a day in which I was inspired and ended happy. I hope I can repeat a game like that... Was the stop on Vinicius the best? No, but it’s in the top three, but it’s not my best stop.”

Vinicius Jr’s greatness

“Vinicius is a great player. For our own interests, I hope he is not there. For football, I hope he is there. For a couple of years now people have been realizing that what was said about him being a bluff or not having the top level was a lie. He was a child who had fun, and now he continues to do so.”

Benzema gone; Modric and Kroos playing less

“Benzema is a great forward, a legend and a player who teaches kids what to do in the areas of impact, in front of goal. I think Madrid doesn’t notice his absence much now, but in the long run they will. And the thing about Modric and Kros is load management. There are many games and very demanding ones, and at those ages it is normal for them to be dosed with less minutes.”

Real Madrid, leading La Liga

“They have started very well physically and also with the ball. Madrid always gives a very high level. They found Bellingham, who is performing at a very high level. He has something special. It seems like he smells where the ball is going to land — that’s how hey can hurt you. Let’s see how we stop him.”

Kepa replacing Courtois

“I think Kepa has more than enough level to replace Courtois in Madrid, although Courtois is very much.. Courtois. If he wasn’t on par with Benzema as a key player, he was very close.”