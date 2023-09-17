Matchday #5 : 17 September 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

GAME TIME

Ceballos is back. Mendy will have to wait for Wednesday

Real Madrid squad vs Sociedad. pic.twitter.com/tM3fSI6doc — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 16, 2023

The team is braced for a grueling 7-game run in 22 days, starting with the always enthusiastic visitors from the north. The return of Ceballos to an already stacked midfield will be most welcome and so will be the return of Ferland Mendy, with Militao out for the rest of the season.

Rodrgyo.. Another Chance to carry the attack

Rodrygo ended last season doing Karim and Vini’s roles in preparation for the current situation. We don’t give the kid enough credit for getting on with it. Fingers crossed he gets some goals today.

Carlo Promises Rotations

| Ancelotti: "All the international players are ready to play. We will use the best XI tomorrow. I will rotate more now because we play every 3 days." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 16, 2023

Carlo has used most of his matchday squad in every game so far this season. With 5 subs available and the manager not averse to making changes at halftime, it seems more likely a matter of who plays the first half and who plays the second.

I do not expect Carlo to move away from the diamond as his starting formation for the season but time will tell.

Food For Thought

The transfer window left the squad without a starting number 9 and altered the roles of Rodrygo and Vinicius as well as Bellingham.

Should the club continue along this path beyond this season if it proves successful?

If we win silverware without the more traditional roles of wingers and strikers, should we continue to focus on midfielders instead of out-and-out-wingers and strikers?

With the likes of Nico Paz and Arda Guler waiting in the wings, maybe there’s a blessing in disguise

The Daily Poll