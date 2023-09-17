 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Kepa, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Fran Garcia, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Joselu.

Real Sociedad starting XI (TBC): Remiro, Traore, Zubeldia, Normand, Tierney, Merino, Zubimendi, Méndez, Kubo, Barrentxea, Oyarzabal.

Real Madrid will try to keep their good form and momentum going after the last FIFA break. Los Blancos can keep the lead in the table with a win tonight, although the three points against a team like Real Sociedad shouldn't be taken for granted.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/17/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

