Daily Thread: 18 September 2023

Ancelotti surpassed Zidane
Carlo is a winner, no question.
Carlo Ancelotti becomes the 2nd manager with the most victories in the club's history.
Carlo has surpassed Zidane's record - 172 wins. The 1st is Miguel Muñoz, with 357.
Bellingham is POTM
The Santiago Bernabéu applauds their star!
@BellinghamJude collects the award for August.
