Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 2 - 1 Real Sociedad, La Liga 2023 - 2024

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

Real Sociedad’s dominance to start the game

Real Madrid’s track record to start games

Takefua Kubo’s first half masterclass

His leadership

Should he have come back?

What is his clause exactly?

Tale of 2 halves

What happened on Barrenetxa’s goal?

The problems on defense

Fran Garcia and Toni Kroos vs Kubo

Gluten-free Dani Carvajal

Fran Garcia’s performance

Who gets benched when Vinicius comes back?

Rodrygo’s form

Ancelotti’s subs

Brahim’s playing time.

Bellingham’s ability to get on the end of chances

And more.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Euan McTear (@Emctear)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)