Referee named for Champions League match between Real Madrid and Union Berlin

UEFA have appointed Norwegian referee Espen Eskas as the man in charge of Wednesday’s clash between Real Madrid and Union Berlin in the opening game of the 2023-24 Champions League season for Los Blancos.

Espen Eskås will oversee the Champions League Group Stage matchday one fixture between Real Madrid and Union Berlin at the Santiago Bernabéu (Wednesday, 6:45pm CEST). The Norwegian official will referee a match involving our team for the first time in this competition.

Eskas lacks experience at the highest level but this might not be a problem on Wednesday as Real Madrid should be expected to cruise past Union Berlin at the Bernabeu. Union Berlin have lost their last two games and they appear to be the weakest team in Real Madrid’s group, so Los Blancos have the ability to take care of business even if coach Carlo Ancelotti makes some rotations.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 09/20/2023

Time: 18:45 CET, 12:45pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

