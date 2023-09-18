Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2 - 1 Real Sociedad; 2023 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Kepa—6: Doubts remain with the Spanish goalkeeper, who is yet to fill the Bernabeu faithful with confidence. Reactions were slow on early goal conceded. Finished the game with a total of four saves, three from inside the box.

Dani Carvajal—8: The right back’s fine form to start the season has continued following the international break. Finished the match with a game-high of five completed tackles and created two big chances in the final third. The dynamic and interchange of positions with Fede Valverde and Rodrygo has benefitted the fullback.

Toni Rudiger—5: Did not have much to do in the second half, but was nervy under pressure during the first 45 minutes.

David Alaba—6: Strong distribution out of the back, completing 6 of 7 long-ball switches of the field. Stepped out aggressively on more than one occasion to deny Real Sociedad a quick break.

Fran Garcia—7.5: A tale of two halves for young Fran who struggled to keep up with Kubo’s quick touches and ingenuity in the first stanza. The second 45 minutes saw Fran come alive in the final third providing both assists on the night, including a superb cross to Joselu for the game-winning goal.

Tchouameni—7: Played an hour and went about his business as the defensive midfielder; provided balance and closed down passing lanes.

Fede Valverde—8: Scored a goal right at the start of the second half that provided Real Madrid with the impetus to go on and win the game. Started the play from which he scored at the right back position and ended up in the left half-space, scoring from the top of the box — a moment that captured Fede’s qualities and the demands of his new role.

Toni Kroos—7.5: Nearly scored from a free-kick won just outside the box by dribbly boi Jude Bellingham. Had a game-high of 12 long balls (completing 10) which helped stretch the Real Sociedad defense and freed the likes of Carvajal and Valverde on the weak side.

Jude Bellingham—7: Did not manage to score in this match — though came close after some interplay with Brahim — but always creates danger and pops up in the right positions. Was ready to head home a Carvajal cross had Rodrygo not attempted a bicycle kick and left it for his teammate. Was fouled 4 times and remains the most fouled player in La Liga.

Joselu—7.5: Scored a bullet header after connecting with a Fran Garcia cross. His presence in the box and aerial ability make him a weapon for this Madrid side. Two goals in his first two matches back at the Bernabeu.

Rodrygo—6.5: Finishing still needs to be refined, but no one can doubt his overall value in the final third. It’s clear Carlo values his output and played the Brazilian nearly the full 90 minutes despite options on the bench.

Substitutions:

Eduardo Camavinga—6: Played the final 25 minutes and had 14 touches, 12/12 passes completed, and 1 tackles + 1 interception.

Luka Modric—6: Carlo opted to load up the midfield after Joselu’s goal and although the game slowed down, Madrid gained control with the likes of Modric on the pitch.

Nacho—6: Provided balance and a more reliable 1 v 1 defender after Joselu’s goal with Carlo intent on securing the win.

Brahim—7: Only played the final 5 minutes but had another positive cameo making the most of his minutes. Combined well with Jude Bellingham and the duo nearly produced a third goal.

Lucas Vazquez—6: Played right wing for the final 5 minutes of the game in another bid by Carlo Ancelotti to close out the game.