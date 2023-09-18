Managing Madrid Podcast: El Día Despues, Real Madrid 2 - 1 Real Sociedad

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Eduardo Camavinga or Toni Kroos in the starting XI?

Camavinga RCM or LCM?

Bernabeu’s love for Fran Garcia

Fede Valverde’s interchangeability with Dani Carvajal and how that coverage was lacking on left side

Are we being too harsh on Rodrygo Goes?

Kepa

Referee’s assistant passing the ball to Kepa

Jose Bordalas back tracking on his Jude Bellingham / Mason Greenwod comment

And more

https://discord.gg/rTD2PmE26f

