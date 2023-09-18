Jude Bellingham: “I’m really grateful to the fans for voting me player of the month”

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham received the Mahou Cinco Estrellas Player of the month award for August after scoring four goals and assisting one in his first three games for the club.

Jude Bellingham has expressed his gratitude to the Real Madrid fans for choosing him as the Mahou Cinco Estrellas Player of the month for August. The Englishman, who joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in June, has made a sensational start to his career in Spain, scoring five goals and assisting one in his first five La Liga appearances overall.

“It’s a real honour for me to make the start I have done. Feeling the support and the love of the fans during and after the games means a lot to me and I’m thrilled to be here,” Bellingham said.

The 20-year-old also highlighted the importance of maintaining the team’s winning streak, which has seen them top the table with five victories out of five. “It’s been a perfect start, five wins from five, it’s important we keep it up. With the support of the fans and the quality of the players here, if we keep going like this, we’ll be on the right path,” he added.

Bellingham also revealed his favourite moment so far in a Real Madrid shirt: “I’d say the first game at the Bernabéu, even though it was in the next month. I think the best thing is the fact I’m playing for this club and I am slowly getting used to everything. That’s what I’ve enjoyed most. Playing and getting to grips with how everyone plays. Every day here is amazing and I hope that continues.”

Finally, he sent a message to the fans who voted for him: “Thanks so much to the fans for voting me player of the month. I’m really grateful. Let’s keep it going. Hala Madrid!”.