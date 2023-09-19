DISCUSSION: Two assists prove better things to come for Fran Garcia

Real Madrid defender Fran Garcia struggled for the entirety of the first half between Los Blancos and Real Sociedad. However, he bounced back and delivered two big assists as Real Madrid overcame the 0-1 deficit to earn the three points.

Ancelotti decided to take Fran Garcia out of the game late in the second half so that the young defender could receive a standing ovation from the Santiago Bernabeu faithful. Garcia had also been booked and Ancelotti wanted to preserve that 2-1 lead, but that ovation definitely helped Fran’s confidence and it should pave the way for better things to come after a somewhat shaky start of the 2023-24 season from him.

Real Madrid will need Fran Garcia to show the true potential he had while he was a Rayo Vallecano player if they want to compete for trophies this year. If the young defender can settle down and play with confidence, he will be a key contributor.