Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Union Berlin

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s match against Union Berlin in the opening game of the 2023-24 Champions League season for Los Blancos.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Cañizares.

Defenders: Alaba, Nacho, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy and Tobias.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and Ceballos.

Forwards: Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim and Gonzalo.

Real Madrid Castilla players Vinicius Tobias and Gonzalo made the list to add some more depth to the team, even though they should not be expected to play. Coach Carlo Ancelotti could make some rotations and it will be interesting to see if Luka Modric makes the starting lineup as he’s been making his case for more playing time in recent weeks. Camavinga could also return to the XI.

Ferland Mendy is back having recovered from the injury he suffered before the start of the season, but the coaching staff will likely wait a little longer before deploying him in the starting lineup.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 09/20/2023

Time: 18:45 CET, 12:45pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

