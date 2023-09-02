Managing Madrid Podcast: Deadline Day LIVE reaction

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

Joao Cancelo confusion

Will Real Madrid dip into the winter transfer window (no)?

Are Madridistas the most spoiled fan base in the world?

Reflecting on the Kylian Mbappe summer hysteria

Taking the temperature of the fanbase

A nuanced discussion on the future of La Liga

Ansu Fati to Brighton

Kolo Muani to PSG

Joao Felix to Barca

How long before Saudi takes over the European football scene?

City asking Barca to send Eric Garica to Girona

Going through all the striker names Real Madrid passes up on: Justifiable?

Will Real Madrid look at more midfield signings when Toni Kroos and Luka Modric leave? If so, who?

Will Kroos walk away at the top?

How many teams are better than Real Madrid right now?

How much do Real Madrid use analytics?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)