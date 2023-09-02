Odriozola and Reinier depart as Real Madrid make only two deadline day deals

Real Madrid have completed two deals on the final day of the summer transfer window, sending midfielder Reinier Jesus on loan to Frosinone and selling right-back Alvaro Odriozola back to Real Sociedad.

Reinier Jesus, who joined Real Madrid in 2020 from Flamengo, has struggled to find a place at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 21-year-old Brazilian has spent the last three seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Girona, but failed to impress at either club. He was deemed surplus to requirements by manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Frosinone, who were promoted to Serie A last season, have secured the services of Reinier Jesus on a season-long loan deal with no option to buy. The Italian club hope that the creative midfielder can help them avoid relegation and provide some spark in their attack.

Alvaro Odriozola, meanwhile, has returned to his boyhood club Real Sociedad on a permanent deal. The 27-year-old defender left La Real in 2018 to join Real Madrid for a reported fee of €35 million, but failed to establish himself, and spent most of his time away on loan at Bayern Munich and Fiorentina respectively.

Odriozola was behind Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez in the pecking order at Real Madrid and was not part of Ancelotti’s plans for this season. He had expressed his desire to return to Real Sociedad earlier this summer and had agreed personal terms with the Basque club. Real Sociedad have paid a reported 1.5m to Real Madrid for the transfer.

Odriozola will add depth and quality to Real Sociedad’s defence, which already boasts of players like Kieran Tierney, Aritz Elustondo and Hamari Traore.

Both Reinier Jesus and Odriozola will hope that their moves will revive their careers and help them reach their full potential. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have trimmed their squad and reduced their wage bill slightly, but did not add any additional players in attack as many fans had hoped.