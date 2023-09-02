Drawing Board: Angry Carlo

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

Real Madrid earned a vital 1 - 0 win over Celta Vigo last weekend, but not before a penalty miss by Rodrygo Goes which made it more difficult. Immediately upon Rodrygo’s miss, Carlo Ancelotti was seen visibly angry. It was later clarified by him after the game that he wanted Luka Modric to take the penalty, but that his message didn’t get across to the players in time for whatever reason.

Today, in the pre-game press conference, Ancelotti stated: “Penalties? Joselu is very good at them. Also Modrić. The order is Joselu, Modrić and Vinicius.”

In today’s drawing, Finn depicts his take on Carlo Ancelotti’s anger towards Rodrygo’s penalty miss: