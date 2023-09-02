So What Now?: 2 Sept 2023

Ghosts That’ll Never Forgive.

“When did you first ban a man Mr. Judinho?” Notsogoodlawyer

One year. four months ago...He was a good man. He didn’t drink whiskey. He didn’t smoke. He used to come here, post and smile (laughs)...what a smile it was... Sure, sometimes the devil would take over him, but he was a mortal man. The blasts shook his hand like the hand of a normal man. There was a heartbeat in his chest...

“Who was he?” —Notsogoodlawyer

( gulp)

Juninho. He was...a consequence of good intentions. My good intention. I pushed him to moderate MM. I thought it was the right thing to do...And as a result Carlo In/Carlo Out or any of the factions had him banned...

(exhales)

There was a kid...who’s reputation died in the explosion. His account was only a few years old....It’s funny...isn’t it how it work?

(clears throat)

“Look Judinho...don’t give yourself this excuse” — Notsogoodlawyer

He was a few years old...If I had stuck to what I did. He’d still be posting this week...funny isn’t it?

(walks out door)

———————————

Welcome to The Peaky Madridstas Edition of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the MM Moderator Company Limited who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Judinho Shelby .

——————————

“The grey man says he’s coming for Judinho....and he’s coming for Juni as well.” — bozz “Who’s the grey man?” — NeRObutBlanco “Damnation”— C-Trick

“Ever since you began to build your MM Empire, you’ve had a crutch to lean on. Last night we kicked away that crutch” — NinjaKachori

“How many many members eh? How many sons yea, have you banned, deleted, pre-modded, innocent and guilty but just sent straight off SBNation? Just like me! You stand there. You judging me, stand there, and talk to me about crossing some line?! If you pull that trigger, right you pull that trigger for an honorable reason. Like an honorable man. Not like some civilian that does not understand the wicked way of our world, mate. “ — Freddyknupout

“Eye for an eye. It’s the only way to make people listen” — YoSnail!

“The work’s done. You can walk away Juni —” — mrs. madridsta

“We need you Juni—” felipejack

“Where do you think Juni is going, Ezek?” — Gabe Lezra “It’s like with me. Close your eyes...He’s gone...just f— gone.” — Ezek XI

“Push the button. Unlock the door. And fade away with me” — Juninho

“In the Bleak Midwinter” — Ghosts (said in unison)

Farewell to Birmingham

Game time versus Getafe at the Bernabeu

Jude Bellingham makes his Bernabéu debut today. pic.twitter.com/Ahf4Y2YmhE — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 2, 2023

❗️Jude Bellingham is the great favourite to win the Golden Boy award. @marca pic.twitter.com/CJ4KEzg1xt — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 2, 2023

A Farewell To The Bernabeu

A Madrid soldiers return home.

Odriozola on IG: “My most sincere respect for the Bernabéu because only within it can it’s greatness be understood; my most emotional gratitude, because this crowd has always rewarded me. I’m proud to have experienced the mystique of this temple, because it leaves me with… pic.twitter.com/bSvnWNTOaD — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 1, 2023

Official: Álvaro Odriozola joins Real Sociedad. pic.twitter.com/6KOnmS7vFf — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 1, 2023

A Farewell For New Legends

Space is made for a new legacy.

Now What I’ve ACTUALLY Waited For: Gifs

The Legend of A Kid From Birmingham:

Written By a Ghost:

“So what now...?” — Notsogoodlawyer