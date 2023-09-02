CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Getafe, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Getafe in La Liga, the first home game of the 2023-24 season for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid starting XI: Kepa, Carvajal, Alaba, Rudiger, Fran Garcia, Tchouameni, Modric, Camavinga, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Joselu.

Getafe starting XI: Soria, Suarez, Duarte, Alderete, Mitrovic, Alvarez, Aleña, Djene, Maksimoviv, Latasa, Mayoral.

Modric starts in Real Madrid’s midfield today, with Valverde sitting on the bench. It will be crucial for Madrid to find a reliable way of creating chances against Getafe, who should be expected to sit back and wait for counterattacking chances.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/02/2023

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

