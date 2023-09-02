Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 2-1 Getafe

Real Madrid 2-1 Getafe (Joselu & Bellingham). Four wins out of four for Madrid. Here is the immediate reaction. On the way: Player ratings, post game quotes and a podcast with Kiyan.

Getafe were under the spotlight after a dubious deadline day signing, so Real Madrid will have gained numerous extra fans for the first game at the new Santiago Bernabéu (well, almost). Joselu Mato started the game after finishing the window as the clubs best striker, and he was backed up by Rodrygo Goes - although Vinícius Júnior was out with a minor injury. Jude Bellingham would try to make it five in four starting just behind the top two. Kepa Arrizabalaga made his home debut in goal. Two Castilla players made the bench in Nico Paz and Gonzalo García. Luka Modrić captained the team today.

When Getafe played Barcelona, the game went viral for some strong challenges and less than satisfactory behaviour. It was clear this affair would be no different as the away side looked to deploy their nasty tactics often used to try and pry points away from bigger teams. The first goal at the knew-ish Bernabéu would be assisted by Fran García and scored by Borja Mayoral, but not quite in the way that old Castilla fans might have once predicted. In fact, the entire goal was calamitous - with David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger contesting for the same ball, before Fran tried to play a pass to Rüdiger as he was running the other way. Borja Mayoral anticipated this and found himself through on goal. He finished it off really well, giving the visitors the lead. Madrid were awarded a penalty for a trip in the box, but it was soon overturned by VAR. Luka Modrić came close with a headed effort as frustrations began to rise. Anger peaked when another penalty shout was denied, this time for a foul on Jude Bellingham. Half time, 1-0 to the visitors.

GETAFE SCORE THE FIRST GOAL VS. REAL MADRID AT THE NEW BERNABEU pic.twitter.com/LEp9sqQSQx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 2, 2023

The second half started well as Joselu Mato, who missed a big chance earlier in the game, drew his side level with an easy finish after the ball came to him in the box. Toni Kroos came close to a second goal for Madrid but the keeper made a great save to match the header. Dani Carvajal then hit the post as the home side really pushed forwards to try and snatch the win - and Joselu then forced another save from the keeper as things somehow stayed level. As substitutions started to happen for both sides, the game calmed down and the chances became scarce. Madrid had the ball in the opposition half an awful lot, but it seemed impossible to get past the visitors. That was until I forgot that Jude Bellingham was on the pitch. Every Madrid fans’ new favourite player latched onto a Lucas Vázquez shot saved into his path to tap home and give Getafe exactly what they deserve. It couldn’t have gone any better. Real Madrid won the game 2-1, to make it four wins from four games - and five goals from the four games for Jude Bellingha. Superb. What were your thoughts about the game? Be sure to let me know in the comments section below.