Ancelotti: “Bellingham can reach 15 goals this season no problem”

Following the dramatic 2-1 win over Getafe in the first home game of the season, Carlo Ancelotti appeared in the Bernabéu press room to analyse the match. The coach stated: “This was always going to be a difficult game, as they’re a team that defend well in a low block. It became harder because we gifted them a goal. We didn’t have many chances in the first half because Getafe defended with a lot of energy, but in the second half it was different. We managed to equalise quickly and then create a lot of chances. We couldn’t take them until the Bellingham goal. We deserved to win.”

Ancelott on Fran García’s mistake

The coach was asked about Fran García’s poor back pass for the Getafe goal and the substitution of the left-back at half-time. He said: “It doesn’t change my thinking of him, because he’s having a good start to the season. Maybe it was the fact it was the new stadium.”

Ancelotti on Bellingham’s goals

Asked if he has been surprised by Jude Bellingham’s start to his Real Madrid career, he replied: “His quality isn’t surprising anybody, but his number of goals is surprising. He scored around 15 with Dortmund last season, so I think he can reach that no problem. He’s very professional, and he has a lot of examples for professionalism in this squad. He is learning very quickly. As for the process, we’ve watched videos with him of what we liked that he did there at Dortmund. At Dortmund, he received the ball in between lines more, but he is always dribbling to go forward.”

Ancelotti on Modrić and Kroos

The Italian was asked about Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos, who both played some part and well in this game. On the two veterans, he said: “With those two it’s not about the quantity of minutes but the quality of minutes. For me, they’re still the best. They have experience and quality and can play any kind of match. Until now we’ve had just one match per week, but soon I think we’ll have to rotate players more once the other competitions start.”

Ancelotti on Carvajal

Asked about Dani Carvajal’s bright start to the season, the coach responded: “I think he is playing at his best level. I think we’re talking, in my opinion, about the best right-back for us in the market right now.”

Ancelotti on Real Madrid’s penalty taker

Although the penalty was overturned, Real Madrid were initially awarded a spot kick in the first half. At that point, it was Modrić and not Joselu holding the ball, contrary to the order Ancelotti established on Friday. Asked about that, he said: “That was just to deceive them. Sometimes the opponents try to annoy the player holding the ball, so that’s why Modrić was holding it. But, Joselu was the taker.”

Ancelotti on the closed roof

This was the first match at the new-look Bernabéu and the coach was asked about the improvements, in particular the new phenomenon of playing under a closed roof. He said: “The atmosphere was spectacular and it felt new, more enclosed. The fans pushed us a lot in this game. I think that’ll be a big help for us going forward, as it was in this game.”