Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2 - 1 Getafe; 2023 La Liga

Anceotti’s men have made it four wins from four and lead the La Liga table with 12 points. It was 20-year-old Jude Bellingham in his Santiago Bernabeu debut that scored a crucial game-winner in the 95th minute. An instrumental second half cameo from Toni Kroos revolutionized Madrid’s game.

Full match player ratings below:

Kepa—6: Hard to criticize the keeper on the goal conceded but maybe could have done better to get a hand on the ball. Came up with one big save in the second half. Had little else to do against a deep and defensive Getafe.

Dani Carvajal—7: Carlo Anceotti called him the best right back in the market on current form. Carvajal looks fit and confident. Not quite as impactful as previous matches, but solid performance nonetheless.

Toni Rudiger—7: Has slotted into the Militao spot with little to no drop off— the ultimate compliment to the German.

David Alaba—7: Started the match at center back but finished at left back, making countless runs down the left flank to try and break Getafe’s defensive structure.

Fran Garcia—4.5: Poor back-pass decision on the goal conceded. Once again, looked very nervy. Passing was poor and touches were heavy. Had one nice individual moment feeding Joselu but big target man failed to score from point blank range.

Tchouameni—7: Consistent — four games and four performances that provided defensively solidity and security on the ball.

Luka Modric—7: Lost two back to back aerial duels leading to the goal conceded by Real Madrid. Made amends with a delightful outside of the boot cross which help produce Joselu’s equalizer.

Eduardo Camavinga—6: Hard done by the referee on multiple occasions with clean tackles being called for fouls. Madrid needed more precision and offensive output from his position and was replaced at halftime.

Jude Bellingham—8: Born to play for this club. You knew it just had to be him yet again. A 95th minute game-winning goal which erupted a new-look Bernabeu.

Rodrygo—7.5: Another one of those games where it feels like Rodrygo ran rampant and created countless opportunities (8 shots, 1 woodwork) but still failed to score. His mazy runs and ability to beat multiple players off the dribble helped Madrid progress into the final third and into the Getafe box.

Joselu—7.5: Disappointing missed opportunity in the first half fr after connecting with a Fran Garcia cross. Did manage to get his goal, with a well timed rebound inside the box. His hold up play and deft flicks showed his quality.

Substitutions:

Toni Kroos—9: Man of the match and he only played 45 minutes. Transformed the game and gave Madrid the precision they lacked. Hit the post, had 7 key passes, and completed 7/9 long balls. How much longer can Ancelotti keep his best midfielder on the bench?

Brahim—7: Has brought a positive spark to each match he has played despite limited minutes.

Nacho—7: Substituted on at halftime for Fran Garcia, moving Alaba to left back. Put in a serious performance with good recovery runs and urgency in the final minutes.

Fede Valverde—7: Nearly produced an assist a few minutes after coming on to the pitch. Formed a double pivot with Kroos in the final 15 minutes.

Lucas Vazquez—7: Came in and did a job — completed 2/2 dribbles and won 5/5 ground duels. Re-energized the right side flank late in the game.