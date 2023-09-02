Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 2 - 1 Getafe, Post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

Jude Bellingham: over / under 15 goals?

Real Madrid’s starting XI and subs vs Getafe

Getafe’s terrorist football

Real Madrid’s struggles against this low block

Latasa and Mayoral

What happened on Getafe’s goal?

Fran Garcia’s performance

Rodrygo’s performance / confidence

Did Carlo Ancelotti mishandle the penalty situation?

The Bellingham PK shouts

The referee decisions in this game and La Liga in general

Joselu — put some respect on his name!

Toni Kroos’s masterclass off the bench

Real’s midfield depth

Bellingham’s subtle genius

Performances of Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez

The wild celebrations from Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba

Brahim Diaz’s cameo

Real Madrid’s schedule after the international break

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)