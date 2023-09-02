Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 2 - 1 Getafe, Post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:
- Jude Bellingham: over / under 15 goals?
- Real Madrid’s starting XI and subs vs Getafe
- Getafe’s terrorist football
- Real Madrid’s struggles against this low block
- Latasa and Mayoral
- What happened on Getafe’s goal?
- Fran Garcia’s performance
- Rodrygo’s performance / confidence
- Did Carlo Ancelotti mishandle the penalty situation?
- The Bellingham PK shouts
- The referee decisions in this game and La Liga in general
- Joselu — put some respect on his name!
- Toni Kroos’s masterclass off the bench
- Real’s midfield depth
- Bellingham’s subtle genius
- Performances of Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez
- The wild celebrations from Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba
- Brahim Diaz’s cameo
- Real Madrid’s schedule after the international break
- And more.
Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.
Join our Real Madrid Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/rTD2PmE26f
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Jose Perez (@jcperez_)
Loading comments...