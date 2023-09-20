Daily Thread: 20 September 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

UCL debut

Today Real Madrid begin UCL campaign. Not with some bad news, however. Dani Carvajal, who has put excellent performances in this start of the season, is out with a muscle injury. Carlo confirmed Vazquez starts today.

On the other hand, we have some good news. Mendy is officially back and is part of the squad. Güler will return to training next Monday and Vini Jr recovery is going to be shorter than believed initially. He is set to return to train next week.

Union Berlin manager talked about Real Madrid