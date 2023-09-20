 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: Revisiting the GOAT debate with Angelo Valdes. PLUS: Can Real beat City?

Kiyan is joined by Angelo from Los Futbolitos

By Kiyan Sobhani
Manchester City FC v Real Madrid: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Angelo Valdes discuss:

  • The GOAT debate
  • Ronaldo fanboys vs Messi fanboys
  • Mariano Diaz
  • Lionel Messi’s 05 - 06 UCL title
  • Cristiano Ronaldo’s European Championship
  • Rodrygo Goes’s impressive underlying analytics
  • Do Real Madrid have enough in this squad to beat Manchester City this season?
  • Toni Kroos’s 2022 - 2023 season
  • How Manchester City are run
  • Angelo’s drama with Sergio Aguero
  • And more.

Hosts this week:

Angelo Valdes (@MrAngeloValdes)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

