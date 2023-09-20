Managing Madrid Podcast: Revisiting the GOAT debate with Angelo Valdes. PLUS: Can Real beat City?

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Angelo Valdes discuss:

The GOAT debate

Ronaldo fanboys vs Messi fanboys

Mariano Diaz

Lionel Messi’s 05 - 06 UCL title

Cristiano Ronaldo’s European Championship

Rodrygo Goes’s impressive underlying analytics

Do Real Madrid have enough in this squad to beat Manchester City this season?

Toni Kroos’s 2022 - 2023 season

How Manchester City are run

Angelo’s drama with Sergio Aguero

And more.

Hosts this week:

Angelo Valdes (@MrAngeloValdes)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)