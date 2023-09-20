Managing Madrid Podcast: Revisiting the GOAT debate with Angelo Valdes. PLUS: Can Real beat City?

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Angelo Valdes discuss:
- The GOAT debate
- Ronaldo fanboys vs Messi fanboys
- Mariano Diaz
- Lionel Messi’s 05 - 06 UCL title
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s European Championship
- Rodrygo Goes’s impressive underlying analytics
- Do Real Madrid have enough in this squad to beat Manchester City this season?
- Toni Kroos’s 2022 - 2023 season
- How Manchester City are run
- Angelo’s drama with Sergio Aguero
- And more.
Hosts this week:
Angelo Valdes (@MrAngeloValdes)
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
