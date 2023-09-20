Real Madrid vs Union Berlin, 2023 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Union Berlin in the opening game of their 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season and coach Carlo Ancelotti could very well make some rotations.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa, Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Fran Garcia, Camavinga, Modric, Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Joselu.

Union Berlin predicted XI: Ronnow, Doekhi, Leite, Knoche, Juranovic, Laiduni, Aaronson, Kral, Gosens, Fofana, Behrens.

Camavinga and Modric are expected to start, with Tchouameni and Valverde possibly coming off the bench if needed. Lucas Vazquez will replace the injured Dani Carvajal in the lineup as he tries to improve his confidence and gain some momentum ahead of Sunday’s Madrid Derbi against Atletico de Madrid, where he could need to start once again if Carvajal hasn’t recovered from the muscle fatigue which kept him out of this game.

Ancelotti could also give Nacho the chance to start in the center of the team’s defensive line, quite possibly in Alaba’s spot.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 09/20/2023

Time: 18:45 CET, 12:45pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

