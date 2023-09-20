Real Madrid vs Union Berlin 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Champions League football returns to the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid take on Union Berlin in the first game of this Group Stage. Los Blancos should be considered the heavy favorites to win the game in fairly comfortable fashion but at the same time they should not take Union Berlin lightly.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely make some rotations in order to keep his regulars fresh for Sunday’s crucial Madrid Derbi against Atletico in the Civitas Metropolitano, a tough and intense away game which will require an inspired performance in order to earn the three points.

Madrid should try their very best to cruise against Union Berlin tonight. If they can put them away by the 60th minute, Ancelotti could use his bench and give players like Brahim, Ceballos or Mendy a chance to play some minutes to work themselves into form.

Real Madrid are going to start playing two games every week, so it’s time for Ancelotti to manage his squad.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 09/20/2023

Time: 18:45 CET, 12:45pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

