CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Union Berlin, 2023 Champions League

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Union Berlin in the 2023-24 Champions League.

Real Madrid starting XI: Kepa, Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Alaba, Camavinga, Modric, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Joselu.

Union Berlin starting XI (TBC): Ronnow, Doekhi, Leite, Knoche, Juranovic, Laiduni, Aaronson, Kral, Gosens, Fofana, Behrens.

Real Madrid will definitely try to build a solid lead during the first portion of the game so that Carlo Ancelotti can use his bench later on as Los Blancos prepare for Sunday’s Madrid Derbi against Cholo Simeone’s Atletico de Madrid.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 09/20/2023

Time: 18:45 CET, 12:45pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

