 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Union Berlin, 2023 Champions League

It’s time for Champions League football!

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
FC Shakhtar Donetsk v FC Porto: Group H - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Union Berlin in the 2023-24 Champions League.

Real Madrid starting XI: Kepa, Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Alaba, Camavinga, Modric, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Joselu.

Union Berlin starting XI (TBC): Ronnow, Doekhi, Leite, Knoche, Juranovic, Laiduni, Aaronson, Kral, Gosens, Fofana, Behrens.

Real Madrid will definitely try to build a solid lead during the first portion of the game so that Carlo Ancelotti can use his bench later on as Los Blancos prepare for Sunday’s Madrid Derbi against Cholo Simeone’s Atletico de Madrid.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 09/20/2023

Time: 18:45 CET, 12:45pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid