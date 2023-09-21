Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 1 - 0 Union Berlin, Champions League 2023 - 2024

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

Jude Bellingham’s winning goal and his overall importance to the team

Explaining why Real Madrid’s 2nd half was better without making half time changes

Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes

Where are we on the optimism spectrum?

Lucas Vazquez’s performance

Joselu, shot volume!

Toni Kroos’s performance off the bench

Performances of the starting midfielders

Bellingham’s versatility

Explaining the Luka Modric / Davi dAlaba corner routine

And more.

https://discord.gg/rTD2PmE26f

