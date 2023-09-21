 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 21 September 2023

Thursday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

A late goal, but a win nonetheless. Real have won all games this season so far. Now the next opponent is Atléti on Sunday.

What can we say? Juudeeeee!! What a beginning he is having... 6 games, 6 goals, 4 MOTMs.

Watch some Modric moments from the game:

Modric was one of the key pass leaders of the game:

Carlo comments about Rodrygo

For Rodrygo, these are more complicated games. I think Rodrygo is very good in open field, but in the last games we had total control in opponent’s half, very few space and this impacted Rodrygo. But it is true that he had a bad luck, because he could have scored today in two or three occasions.

