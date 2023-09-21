Daily Thread: 21 September 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
A late goal, but a win nonetheless. Real have won all games this season so far. Now the next opponent is Atléti on Sunday.
What can we say? Juudeeeee!! What a beginning he is having... 6 games, 6 goals, 4 MOTMs.
Watch some Modric moments from the game:
Luka Modrić vs Union Berlin. pic.twitter.com/x3kW1ImxuM— E (@EleModric10) September 20, 2023
Modric was one of the key pass leaders of the game:
Key pass leaders tonight.— Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) September 20, 2023
Lucas Vazquez: 6
Luka Modric: 5
Eduardo Camavinga: 4
Carlo comments about Rodrygo
For Rodrygo, these are more complicated games. I think Rodrygo is very good in open field, but in the last games we had total control in opponent’s half, very few space and this impacted Rodrygo. But it is true that he had a bad luck, because he could have scored today in two or three occasions.
