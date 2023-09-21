Daily Thread: 21 September 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

100%

A late goal, but a win nonetheless. Real have won all games this season so far. Now the next opponent is Atléti on Sunday.

What can we say? Juudeeeee!! What a beginning he is having... 6 games, 6 goals, 4 MOTMs.

Watch some Modric moments from the game:

Luka Modrić vs Union Berlin. pic.twitter.com/x3kW1ImxuM — E (@EleModric10) September 20, 2023

Modric was one of the key pass leaders of the game:

Key pass leaders tonight.



Lucas Vazquez: 6

Luka Modric: 5

Eduardo Camavinga: 4 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) September 20, 2023

Carlo comments about Rodrygo