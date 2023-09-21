Referee named for Madrid Derbi between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid

The Spanish Football Federation have announced the appointments for this weekend’s matches in La Liga, including Sunday’s Madrid Derbi between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid which will be played at the Civitas Metropolitano. Javier Alberola Rojas will be in charge of the Derbi while Cuadra Fernandez will oversee the VAR for the game.

Real Madrid have a 3-1-2 record with Alberola Rojas in charge while Atletico’s record whenever he’s been the referee is 6-2-1. This will be his first Derbi and also the biggest have he’s overseen so far in his career.

Referees always play a crucial role in Madrid Derbies as the intensity of those games is always extremely high. Atletico de Madrid are a very physical team who will try to impose their will and it will be interesting to see Alberola Rojas’ decisions over the first portion of the game, as he will set the bar for the remainder of the match.