DISCUSSION: Are you worried about Rodrygo’s form?

Rodrygo Goes has led La Liga in shots this season so far, but only has one goal to his name. Many fans are worried about his current goal-scoring form. Against Union Berlin, he was also unable to score from his five shots. Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear, on the post-game podcast for the Real Sociedad game, discussed the Brazilian’s form.

Should we be worried about him?

Here is a clip from that podcast, of Kiyan Sobhani’s thoughts on the matter:

What do you think? Are you worried about Rodrygo’s form? Enjoy and comment. Let us know your thoughts on the above video.

