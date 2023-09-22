Daily Thread: 22 September 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Are you worried about Rodrygo’s form?
Poll
Are you worried about Rodrygo’s form?
-
0%
Yes
-
0%
No
The active with most UCL matches
⭐️ The active players with the most Champions League games.— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 21, 2023
Modrić
Kroos
Alaba pic.twitter.com/oRwiYeHezs
Will Vini play the Derbi?
New reports claim Vini Jr won’t play vs Atletico Madrid on Sunday. It’s too early and the club don’t want to risk him.
The Jude celebration!
What an amazing video of Real Madrid fans doing Jude Celebration after his goal at the Bernabéu.
The Santiago Bernabeu doing the Jude Bellingham celebration with him.— TC (@totalcristiano) September 21, 2023
This is incredible. pic.twitter.com/n0faSq39Zc
