Daily Thread: 22 September 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Are you worried about Rodrygo’s form?

Poll Are you worried about Rodrygo’s form? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The active with most UCL matches

⭐️ The active players with the most Champions League games.



Modrić

Kroos

Alaba pic.twitter.com/oRwiYeHezs — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 21, 2023

Will Vini play the Derbi?

New reports claim Vini Jr won’t play vs Atletico Madrid on Sunday. It’s too early and the club don’t want to risk him.

The Jude celebration!

What an amazing video of Real Madrid fans doing Jude Celebration after his goal at the Bernabéu.