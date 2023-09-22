 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 22 September 2023

Friday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By felipejack
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Are you worried about Rodrygo’s form?

Are you worried about Rodrygo's form?

The active with most UCL matches

Will Vini play the Derbi?

New reports claim Vini Jr won’t play vs Atletico Madrid on Sunday. It’s too early and the club don’t want to risk him.

The Jude celebration!

What an amazing video of Real Madrid fans doing Jude Celebration after his goal at the Bernabéu.

