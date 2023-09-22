Bellingham leaves Real Madrid training with stomach flu symptoms

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham left Friday’s training session with stomach flu symptoms just two days ahead of Sunday’s crucial Madrid Derbi against Atletico de Madrid. Nonetheless, Bellingham should be ready for the game and the coaching staff expect him to train with the rest of the team come Saturday.

Bellingham’s presence will be crucial for Real Madrid as he is the undisputed leader of the team’s offense. The British talent has adapted to his new club seamlessly, and he will be the main threat for Atleti’s defense during the Derbi.

Real Madrid have won six out of six games so far this season but there is no doubt that Sunday will be their toughest match to date, as Atletico are always a very strong team especially at the Civitas Metropolitano. Madrid will need play with cohesion defensively, as Real Sociedad managed to create many chances against Los Blancos last weekend.