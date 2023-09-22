 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vinicius and Arda Güler rejoin Real Madrid squad in training

Neither one of them should be expected to feature against Atletico, though.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Real Madrid attackers Vinicius Junior and Arda Guler rejoined the team’s squad in training having recovered from their injuries. Still, they will need some more time before they can actually play for Real Madrid as they stayed away from the second half of the session. Vinicius and Guler should be expected to return to the team’s lists soon but their presence in Sunday’s Derbi seems very unlikely.

Real Madrid don’t want to take any chances with Vinicius or Guler as they know that the two of them will be crucial players this season. Both injuries are tricky and could be dangerous if not healed properly, so the team’s medical staff will take a cautious approach and keep them out until they’re 100% ready to make their return.

While Vinicius could play some minutes against Las Palmas next week, Guler will likely need to wait some more time before he can make his debut for Real Madrid.

