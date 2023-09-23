The stat that links Jude Bellingham to Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco, and Asensio

Jude Bellingham, the young 20-year-old English sensation, is already placing himself in the Real Madrid history books. Although early in his Real Madrid career, his latest goal against Union Berlin in the Champions League places him in the most illustrious company, he has become just the fourth player this century to score on both his La Liga and Champions League debuts for the club.

The list includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco, and Marco Asensio. Bellingham’s inclusion in this exclusive club is a testament to his prodigious talent and immediate impact since joining Real Madrid this summer.

On his La Liga debut, Bellingham showcased his predatory instincts, announcing his arrival with a clutch goal. But he didn’t stop there; his Champions League bow saw a repeat performance, proving that he possesses the mettle for the grandest stages of European football. With 6 goals in 6 games, Bellingham has had the brightest of starts.

In the pantheon of Real Madrid greats, these four names now stand out for their extraordinary debuts in the most important competitions for the club. Jude Bellingham’s star is undoubtedly on the rise, and the Bernabeu faithful are eager to watch him play each week.