Real Madrid to launch restaurant brand ‘UNO’ with first location in Mexico City

Real Madrid, in collaboration with Grupo San Pablo, has made an exciting announcement regarding the launch of UNO By Real Madrid, a unique restaurant chain set to take the Real Madrid brand global through an innovative fast-casual dining concept. The inaugural UNO By Real Madrid restaurant is scheduled to open its doors in Mexico City this coming October, according to the club’s official website.

UNO By Real Madrid is a new branding opportunity for the club focusing in on the fast-casual dining sector. The restaurant aims to offer a premier destination where the club’s vast legion of fans worldwide can relish in nutritious and top-quality cuisine, but also come together to enjoy live matches, and get their hands on official Real Madrid merchandise.

Aligned with the core values of the Real Madrid brand, which the official club website explains, include a commitment to self-improvement, leadership, and unwavering dedication, the ‘Hungry for more’ campaign has been crafted to celebrate the club’s achievements and herald the imminent launch of the debut restaurant in the vibrant city of Mexico City.