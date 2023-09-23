Daily Thread: 23 September 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Updates ahead of Atleti game

Carvajal is going to be out for 10 days. He probably would be back to face Napoli. Vazquez will start vs Atleti;

Vini Jr and Arda Güler are training with the team. They are expected to play on Wednesday vs Las Palmas;

There is still a chance of Vini playing the Derbi. It will be decided today;

Jude left training yesterday due to stomach problems, but everything indicates he’ll return today.

Jude has a EAFC 24 special edition

UNO - new Real Madrid Fast Food chain