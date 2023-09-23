Daily Thread: 23 September 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Updates ahead of Atleti game
- Carvajal is going to be out for 10 days. He probably would be back to face Napoli. Vazquez will start vs Atleti;
- Vini Jr and Arda Güler are training with the team. They are expected to play on Wednesday vs Las Palmas;
- There is still a chance of Vini playing the Derbi. It will be decided today;
- Jude left training yesterday due to stomach problems, but everything indicates he’ll return today.
Jude has a EAFC 24 special edition
Jude Bellingham’s special edition EAFC 24 cover. pic.twitter.com/XBHWajKR1F— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 22, 2023
UNO - new Real Madrid Fast Food chain
‼️ Real Madrid will open a chain of Fast Food restaurants called 'UNO' - first restaurant will open in Mexico City, in October. The idea is to have a place where Madrid fans all over the world can meet and watch matches. @Rodra10_97 #rmalive— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 22, 2023
