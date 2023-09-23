 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 23 September 2023

Saturday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Updates ahead of Atleti game

  • Carvajal is going to be out for 10 days. He probably would be back to face Napoli. Vazquez will start vs Atleti;
  • Vini Jr and Arda Güler are training with the team. They are expected to play on Wednesday vs Las Palmas;
  • There is still a chance of Vini playing the Derbi. It will be decided today;
  • Jude left training yesterday due to stomach problems, but everything indicates he’ll return today.

Jude has a EAFC 24 special edition

UNO - new Real Madrid Fast Food chain

